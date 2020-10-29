See All Neurosurgeons in Kernersville, NC
Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD

Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.

Dr. Kilpatrick works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kilpatrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Orthopedics Sports Medicine Kernersville
    1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 204, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kilpatrick?

    Oct 29, 2020
    Always pleasant and caring. She has done 2 separate surgeries done. I wouldn't trust anyone else to touch my spine.
    Annie Bergstrom — Oct 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kilpatrick to family and friends

    Dr. Kilpatrick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kilpatrick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD.

    About Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750593729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilpatrick works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kilpatrick’s profile.

    Dr. Kilpatrick has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.