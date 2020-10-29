Overview of Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD

Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Kilpatrick works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.