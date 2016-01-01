Overview of Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM

Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Flood works at SPACCAPANICCIA PODIATRY, LTD in Lombard, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.