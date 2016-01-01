Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM
Overview of Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM
Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Flood works at
Dr. Flood's Office Locations
Spaccapaniccia Podiatry, Ltd2340 S Highland Ave Ste 100, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 495-3338
Dr. Micheal T Flood PC111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1914, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 641-2999
M. Z Sait MD Ltd.675 W North Ave Ste 606, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-5785
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Northern Illinois University, Dekalb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flood accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flood has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.