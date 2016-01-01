See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lombard, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Lombard, IL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM

Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Macneal Hospital.

Dr. Flood works at SPACCAPANICCIA PODIATRY, LTD in Lombard, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spaccapaniccia Podiatry, Ltd
    2340 S Highland Ave Ste 100, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 495-3338
  2. 2
    Dr. Micheal T Flood PC
    111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1914, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 641-2999
  3. 3
    M. Z Sait MD Ltd.
    675 W North Ave Ste 606, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 450-5785

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629183223
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Northern Illinois University, Dekalb
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Micheal Flood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flood has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

