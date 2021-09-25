Dr. Macken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micheal Macken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Micheal Macken, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University College Galway (Ireland) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Macken works at
Locations
Galter Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
This positive review of Dr. Macken is long overdue...I have been seeing Dr. Macken since 2003 when he was still at Loyola. I have temporal lobe epilepsy that is poorly controlled, and he has helped me to understand that this is just sometimes the nature of the beast, that epilepsy is a chronic illness, and as such, sometimes ebbs and flows. He did so in a kind, compassionate and sensitive way. He is an excellent listener. He is brilliant and knowledgeable regarding the most recent evidence based recommendations about epilepsy, and he has tried a wide variety of approaches to help control my seizures. He treats me with kindness, compassion and respect, and has a wonderful sense of humor. This is why I followed him when he left Loyola, and whenever anyone asks me to recommend a neurologist (I am a nurse practitioner), I recommend him, from both the perspective of a patient and a provider.
About Dr. Micheal Macken, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336110550
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- U Coll Hosp|University College Hospital (London)
- University College Galway (Ireland)
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Macken works at
