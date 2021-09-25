See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Micheal Macken, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.2 (13)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Micheal Macken, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University College Galway (Ireland) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Macken works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Confusion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Disorders
EMG (Electromyography)
Epilepsy Surgery
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Schwannoma
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep Study
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Micheal Macken, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1336110550
    Education & Certifications

    CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    U Coll Hosp|University College Hospital (London)
    University College Galway (Ireland)
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Macken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macken works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Macken’s profile.

    Dr. Macken has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

