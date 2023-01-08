Overview

Dr. Micheal Moisant, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Joshua, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Moisant works at FAMILY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES PA in Joshua, TX with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX and Cleburne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.