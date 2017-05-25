Overview of Dr. Michael Myers, MD

Dr. Michael Myers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Community Hospital North, Hancock Regional Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Rush Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Myers works at Otolaryngology Associates, LLC in Avon, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Greenfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.