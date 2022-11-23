Dr. Michel Babajanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babajanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Babajanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Michel Babajanian, MD
Dr. Michel Babajanian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Babajanian works at
Dr. Babajanian's Office Locations
Michel Babajanian MD Facs. Inc.2080 Century Park E Ste 1700, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 201-0717
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Babajanian knowledgeable and experienced, his personal character also plays a large role in how he treats his patients. Dr Babajanian has a very warm and friendly personality. He treated me professionally and with respect. He is very approachable, he listened to all my concerns. And he answered all of my questions. I am super happy that I visited him today. He even left me a lengthy voicemail answering more of my questions after he reviewed my audiology report from my audiologist. Thank you, Dr. Babajanian. God bless you. Vartohi O.
About Dr. Michel Babajanian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114022407
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babajanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babajanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babajanian has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babajanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Babajanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babajanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babajanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babajanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.