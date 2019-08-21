Dr. Borders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michel Borders, MD
Overview of Dr. Michel Borders, MD
Dr. Michel Borders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Borders works at
Dr. Borders' Office Locations
-
1
Lincolnway Medical Associates PC250 E Maple St, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 463-1151
-
2
Borders, Michel K, M.d.1301 Copperfield Ave Ste 110, Joliet, IL 60432 Directions (815) 726-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borders?
Dr Borders delivered all 4 of my children, and my brothers 2 children. He will always hold a special place in my heart. My children are 26 23 18 and 16 now,and have moved so no longer see him for check ups. HE also did my tubal ligation and circumcised my 3 sons. He is very professional and took the time for all my cares and questions ect. I recommend him 100 percent. Pepper Gryczewski.
About Dr. Michel Borders, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477663961
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borders accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borders works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Borders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.