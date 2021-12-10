Overview

Dr. Michel Ghastine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Ghastine works at Gastro Health - Clifton in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.