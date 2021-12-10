Dr. Michel Ghastine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghastine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Ghastine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michel Ghastine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Ghastine works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghastine?
He made sure you were comfortable and explains everything so properly in a way you can understand! I would highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Michel Ghastine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417956475
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghastine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghastine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghastine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghastine works at
Dr. Ghastine has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghastine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghastine speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghastine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghastine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghastine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghastine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.