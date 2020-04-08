Overview

Dr. Michel Kafrouni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in League City, TX. They graduated from American University - Beirut and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Kafrouni works at Gastroenterology Consultants in League City, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.