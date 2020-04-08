Dr. Michel Kafrouni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafrouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Kafrouni, MD
Overview
Dr. Michel Kafrouni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in League City, TX. They graduated from American University - Beirut and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Kafrouni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants2555 Gulf Fwy S Ste 500, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 713-4896
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants PA2060 Space Park Dr Ste 306, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 317-3839
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kafrouni?
He is very thorough, caring, listens well and doesn’t push medication on you that you feel is not useful. He has a great bedside manner. I highly recommend!!
About Dr. Michel Kafrouni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1073581773
Education & Certifications
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- American University - Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kafrouni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kafrouni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kafrouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kafrouni works at
Dr. Kafrouni has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafrouni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kafrouni speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafrouni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafrouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafrouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafrouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.