Dr. Michel Kahaleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michel Kahaleh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Kahaleh works at
Locations
UMG Gastroenterology125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 279-1271
Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology1305 York Ave # 33, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 494-8005
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Had POEM surgery a few years ago for achalasia with Dr Kahaleh. Helped my symptoms.
About Dr. Michel Kahaleh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1134264740
Education & Certifications
- Erasmus Hosp/U Brussels
- University of Illinois|University of Illinois Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
Dr. Kahaleh works at
