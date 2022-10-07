Overview

Dr. Michel Kahaleh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Kahaleh works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.