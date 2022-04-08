See All Podiatrists in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Michel Laliberte, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Ocoee, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michel Laliberte, DPM

Dr. Michel Laliberte, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Laliberte works at Lewis Wasserman MD in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laliberte's Office Locations

    Lewis Wasserman MD
    1554 Boren Dr Ste 400, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 523-9993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 08, 2022
    Wonderful experience with Dr. Laliberte. He is a wonderful Doctor and It was such a pleasure to meet him. He took his time to explain my conditions with me as well as my treatment options. The staff are very friendly and extremely helpful. I’ll never use anyone else for me and my family I highly recommend becoming his patient!
    J.R — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Michel Laliberte, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1639172844
    Education & Certifications

    • Vancouver General Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michel Laliberte, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laliberte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laliberte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laliberte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laliberte works at Lewis Wasserman MD in Ocoee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Laliberte’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Laliberte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laliberte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laliberte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laliberte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

