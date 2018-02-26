Dr. Michel Lirette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lirette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Lirette, MD
Overview of Dr. Michel Lirette, MD
Dr. Michel Lirette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Lirette works at
Dr. Lirette's Office Locations
-
1
Michel Lirette M.d. PC203 Turnpike St Ste 115, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 681-4505
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lirette?
Amazing!
About Dr. Michel Lirette, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1598727117
Education & Certifications
- University Calif San Francisco
- Royal Victoria Hosp/McGill
- McGill U
- Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lirette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lirette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lirette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lirette works at
Dr. Lirette has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lirette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lirette speaks French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lirette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lirette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lirette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lirette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.