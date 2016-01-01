Overview

Dr. Michel Bornacelly-Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Libre de Colombia and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Bornacelly-Perez works at Inova Medical Group in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.