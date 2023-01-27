See All Plastic Surgeons in Port Orange, FL
Dr. Michel Samson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (60)
Map Pin Small Port Orange, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michel Samson, MD

Dr. Michel Samson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Dr. Samson works at Samson Aesthetics in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Samson Aesthetics
    3635 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 400, Port Orange, FL 32129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 756-9400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:45am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Liposuction

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr Samson is wonderful - basically a magician with a scalpel or needle! He is very professional and never does too much.
    Happy camper — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Michel Samson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033179627
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount Allison University
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Michel Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samson works at Samson Aesthetics in Port Orange, FL. View the full address on Dr. Samson’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

