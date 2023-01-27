Dr. Michel Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Samson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michel Samson, MD
Dr. Michel Samson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Samson works at
Dr. Samson's Office Locations
-
1
Samson Aesthetics3635 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 400, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 756-9400Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 11:45am
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samson?
Dr Samson is wonderful - basically a magician with a scalpel or needle! He is very professional and never does too much.
About Dr. Michel Samson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033179627
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Mount Allison University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samson works at
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.