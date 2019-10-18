Dr. Michel Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Michel Snyder, MD is a Dermatologist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
-
1
Dr.Michel Snyder608 S 9th St Ste C, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 787-4532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
My husband has been a patient of Dr. Snyder for over 30 years. As we left his office today I made the comment to my husband that I wish he could be our Doctor for everything. He’s the greatest.
About Dr. Michel Snyder, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1831188630
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.