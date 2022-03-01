Overview of Dr. Michel Velez, MD

Dr. Michel Velez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine University of Miami|University Of Miami Miller



Dr. Velez works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL, Hollywood, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.