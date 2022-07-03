Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vulfovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD
Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 932-2194Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The best dr i had
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- University of Miami
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Dr. Vulfovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vulfovich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vulfovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vulfovich has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vulfovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vulfovich speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vulfovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vulfovich.
