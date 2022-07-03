Overview of Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD

Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Vulfovich works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.