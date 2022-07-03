See All Hematologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD

Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Vulfovich works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vulfovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 932-2194
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 03, 2022
    The best dr i had
    Jose — Jul 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1619185741
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michel Vulfovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vulfovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vulfovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vulfovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vulfovich works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vulfovich’s profile.

    Dr. Vulfovich has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vulfovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vulfovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vulfovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vulfovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vulfovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

