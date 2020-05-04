See All Gastroenterologists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Michael Yadegari, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (14)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Yadegari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Yadegari works at Van Nuys Medical/Mental Health in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Gardena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Van Nuys Medical and Mental Health Serivces
    6265 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 9, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 779-0555
  2. 2
    Crc Health Jeff Grand Treatment Center
    3130 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 745-0150
  3. 3
    Memorial Hospital of Gardena
    1145 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena, CA 90247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 532-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Yadegari, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1023293016
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yadegari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadegari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadegari has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadegari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadegari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadegari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadegari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadegari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

