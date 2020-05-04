Dr. Yadegari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Yadegari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Yadegari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Dr. Yadegari works at
Locations
Van Nuys Medical and Mental Health Serivces6265 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 9, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 779-0555
Crc Health Jeff Grand Treatment Center3130 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Directions (213) 745-0150
Memorial Hospital of Gardena1145 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 532-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic experience. Very thoughtful questions and very knowledgeable. You can tell he’s an expert. Would highly recommend
About Dr. Michael Yadegari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023293016
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Dr. Yadegari has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadegari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yadegari speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadegari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadegari.
