Overview of Dr. Michel Zakari, MD

Dr. Michel Zakari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Northern Inyo Hospital.



Dr. Zakari works at Kidney Disease Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.