Dr. Michele Astarita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Astarita, MD
Dr. Michele Astarita, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores' and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Astarita works at
Dr. Astarita's Office Locations
Advance Medical Specialists3659 S Miami Ave Ste 2007, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Health Systems
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Perhaps all who complain about the waiting time to see Dr. Astarita should become MD's and begin to practice in today's managed-care environment and see if they can do better with time management. This woman has compassion, knowledge, and true vocation for what she does, and will devote whatever time is needed by her patients during the consult. Please try asking her -an oncologist- at what time she's up every day and what time she is done with her work every day as well... the number of hours that you wait to see her might just turn into a more miniscule concern.
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Astarita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astarita accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Astarita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Astarita speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Astarita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astarita.
