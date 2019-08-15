See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Michele Astarita, MD

Oncology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michele Astarita, MD

Dr. Michele Astarita, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores' and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Astarita works at Advance Medical Specialists in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Astarita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advance Medical Specialists
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 2007, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasma Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 15, 2019
    Perhaps all who complain about the waiting time to see Dr. Astarita should become MD's and begin to practice in today's managed-care environment and see if they can do better with time management. This woman has compassion, knowledge, and true vocation for what she does, and will devote whatever time is needed by her patients during the consult. Please try asking her -an oncologist- at what time she's up every day and what time she is done with her work every day as well... the number of hours that you wait to see her might just turn into a more miniscule concern.
    AVP in Miami, FL — Aug 15, 2019
    About Dr. Michele Astarita, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558359851
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Astarita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Astarita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Astarita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Astarita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Astarita works at Advance Medical Specialists in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Astarita’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Astarita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astarita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astarita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astarita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.