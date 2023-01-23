See All Oncologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Michele Basche, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (103)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michele Basche, MD

Dr. Michele Basche, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado

Dr. Basche works at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0865
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Center - Sky Ridge
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Cancer
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia
Anal Cancer
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia

Treatment frequency



Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Laura Rome — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Michele Basche, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306820022
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Basche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Basche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

