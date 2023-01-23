Dr. Michele Basche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Basche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Basche, MD
Dr. Michele Basche, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado
Dr. Basche works at
Dr. Basche's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rocky Mountain Cancer Center - Sky Ridge10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Basche is absolutely the best! She always takes the time to explain and answer any questions we have. Dr Basche is warm and personable, so very needed with dealing with cancer. Thank you to Dr Basche and all of her wonderful staff!
About Dr. Michele Basche, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1306820022
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Basche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basche.
