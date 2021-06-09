Overview of Dr. Michele Battles, MD

Dr. Michele Battles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Battles works at Kriger & Battles in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.