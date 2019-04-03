Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker-Hamou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD
Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Becker-Hamou works at
Dr. Becker-Hamou's Office Locations
-
1
Silverberg and Nierman MD PC373 Route 111 Ste 14, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-0050
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker-Hamou?
I’ve been a patient of Dr.Becker-Hamou for about 18 years and she is wonderful. I never wait long to see her, and she never rushes through my appointment. She takes the time to go over my questions and explains anything I need her to. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700843067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker-Hamou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker-Hamou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker-Hamou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker-Hamou works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker-Hamou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker-Hamou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker-Hamou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker-Hamou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.