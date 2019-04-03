See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD

Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Becker-Hamou works at Pro Health Elite Medical in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker-Hamou's Office Locations

    Silverberg and Nierman MD PC
    373 Route 111 Ste 14, Smithtown, NY 11787 (631) 265-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Vitamin D Deficiency
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Vitamin D Deficiency
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Boil
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 03, 2019
    I've been a patient of Dr.Becker-Hamou for about 18 years and she is wonderful. I never wait long to see her, and she never rushes through my appointment. She takes the time to go over my questions and explains anything I need her to. I would definitely recommend her.
    Apr 03, 2019
    About Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700843067
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker-Hamou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker-Hamou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker-Hamou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker-Hamou works at Pro Health Elite Medical in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Becker-Hamou’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker-Hamou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker-Hamou.

