Overview of Dr. Michele Bellamy, MD

Dr. Michele Bellamy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Bellamy works at Mercy Clinic Pediatrics in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.