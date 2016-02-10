Dr. Michele Berlinerblau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlinerblau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Berlinerblau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior325 Chestnut St Ste 905, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an incredible psychiatrist . Get ready to change your life!
About Dr. Michele Berlinerblau, MD
Education & Certifications
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlinerblau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlinerblau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlinerblau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlinerblau speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlinerblau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlinerblau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlinerblau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlinerblau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.