See All General Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (32)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD

Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Boyce Ley works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. David Pearson, MD
Dr. David Pearson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Singer, MD
Dr. Andrew Singer, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Boyce Ley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tmcone Medical Group
    2625 N Craycroft Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 416-5602
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner University Medical Center Tucson
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boyce Ley?

    Feb 10, 2023
    Dr. Ley is extremely good at explaining your breast cancer, treatment options, and everything she is going to do. She is a masterful surgeon and uses plastic techniques to close incisions, leaving minimal scarring. In addition, she is warm, pleasant, and a lovely person. I am so happy that I found her based on a friend's recommendation. I can't say enough about her and the practice's excellent care. I am a snowbird who learned the cancer diagnosis on my out to AZ. I was fortunate to get in to see her less than 3 weeks after my providers in IN sent my records to her office. Surgery was also scheduled very soon after the initial visit. Extremely competent people who care about your best outcome.
    Chris T. — Feb 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boyce Ley to family and friends

    Dr. Boyce Ley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boyce Ley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD.

    About Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003855214
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Francisco Carol Frank Buck Breast Care Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Arizona
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Louis University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyce Ley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyce Ley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyce Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyce Ley works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Boyce Ley’s profile.

    Dr. Boyce Ley has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyce Ley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyce Ley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyce Ley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyce Ley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyce Ley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michele Boyce Ley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.