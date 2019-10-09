See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michele Burgess, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michele Burgess, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Burgess works at Loop Dermatology & Acne Care Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loop Dermatology & Acne Care Center LLC
    111 N Wabash Ave Ste 2001, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 925-0090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 09, 2019
    Very skilled and compassionate doctor. I had a problem arise and she was able to help and reduce possible scaring. Great doctor.
    Gabrielle Bond — Oct 09, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Michele Burgess, MD
    About Dr. Michele Burgess, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255435566
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Waterloo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgess works at Loop Dermatology & Acne Care Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Burgess’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.