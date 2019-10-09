Dr. Michele Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Burgess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Burgess, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Burgess works at
Locations
Loop Dermatology & Acne Care Center LLC111 N Wabash Ave Ste 2001, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 925-0090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very skilled and compassionate doctor. I had a problem arise and she was able to help and reduce possible scaring. Great doctor.
About Dr. Michele Burgess, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255435566
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Waterloo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
