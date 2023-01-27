Dr. Michele Campione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Campione, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Campione, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York University School of Medicine
Locations
Michele Campione, MD, Clinic242 E 72nd St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 706-7494Tuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
After months of struggle over my son's mental health, we finally got the help he needed in the form of Michelle Campione. Although he had been resistant to trusting anyone with his care before her, she managed to break down that barrier and it has made all the difference - witnessing his progress is truly incredible!
About Dr. Michele Campione, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861566457
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
