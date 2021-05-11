Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD
Overview of Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD
Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Georgetown Univeristy and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
Orange County Breast Care Specialists1010 W La Veta Ave # 475, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 565-0166
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
World class experience. She spent so much time with me reviewing results and really made sure I connected with what was happening, and understood everything. I really liked her staff too. Very kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1770543712
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Georgetown Univeristy
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
