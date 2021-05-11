See All General Surgeons in Orange, CA
Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (40)
Map Pin Small Orange, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD

Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Georgetown Univeristy and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Carpenter works at Michele M Carpenter MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orange County Breast Care Specialists
    1010 W La Veta Ave # 475, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 565-0166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?

    May 11, 2021
    World class experience. She spent so much time with me reviewing results and really made sure I connected with what was happening, and understood everything. I really liked her staff too. Very kind and compassionate.
    J. Riley — May 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carpenter to family and friends

    Dr. Carpenter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carpenter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD.

    About Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770543712
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown Univeristy
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carpenter works at Michele M Carpenter MD in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Carpenter’s profile.

    Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.