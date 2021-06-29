Overview

Dr. Michele Cho, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Cho works at SEATTLE REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.