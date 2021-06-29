See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Michele Cho, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michele Cho, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Cho works at SEATTLE REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Reproductive Medicine
    1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 301-5000
  2. 2
    Seattle Reproductive Medicine
    12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 301-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Blindly goto Dr.Cho, highly recommend. I came to her after a miscarriage and a few months of trying and she immediately and accurately suggested some subtle non invasive changes, when I got impatient, she gave me hope and took exceedingly good care of me. I got pregnant naturally within few months of seeing her and following her advice and prescription. I am so glad I trusted her judgement. She is one of the few RE who do not push multitude of invasive treatments on you too early and really takes time to understand and learn about your needs.
    About Dr. Michele Cho, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831381896
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    • Stanford University
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

