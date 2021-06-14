See All Plastic Surgeons in Mandeville, LA
Dr. Michele Cooper, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Mandeville, LA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Cooper, MD

Dr. Michele Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Cooper works at Michele Cooper, M.D. in Mandeville, LA with other offices in Vail, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michele M Cooper MD
    1090 W CAUSEWAY APPROACH, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 626-6163
  2. 2
    Vail Health
    181 W Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 476-2451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Ptosis
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 14, 2021
    Dr. Cooper has both a discerning eye for aesthetics and a careful approach to treatment. I've had two procedures done by her and both were handled with personalized attention and thorough follow-up support. She also obviously takes great care in choosing her staff, which is always courteous and attentive. I was made comfortable, my goals were met, my specific health needs were carefully considered, and the results were nothing short of life-changing.
    W.T.B. — Jun 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michele Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    27 years of experience
    • 27 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1013053818
    • 1013053818
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

