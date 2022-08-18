Dr. Michele Couri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Couri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Couri, MD
Dr. Michele Couri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Couri works at
Dr. Couri's Office Locations
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 624-9351Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Couri Center for Gynecology & Integrative Health6708 N Knoxville Ave Ste 1, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 692-6838Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Couri has treated me for over 10 years, she has been very caring and responsive to my needs.
About Dr. Michele Couri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861471583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couri works at
Dr. Couri has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Couri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.