Overview

Dr. Michele Danicich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Community Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Saint Patrick Hospital and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Danicich works at Providence Endcrnlgy Dbts Ntrn in Missoula, MT with other offices in Polson, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.