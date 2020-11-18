Dr. Michele D Apuzzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D Apuzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele D Apuzzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Michele D Apuzzo, MD
Dr. Michele D Apuzzo, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. D Apuzzo's Office Locations
UHealth Tower West1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mike Dapuzzo is an excellent doctor I recommend him and all his staff. He is friendly and professional.
About Dr. Michele D Apuzzo, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396865606
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Virginia
- General Surgery Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Mn
- Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti
- Orthopedic Surgery
