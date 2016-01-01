Overview of Dr. Michele Pelley, MD

Dr. Michele Pelley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Pelley works at Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC in Newtown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Trevose, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.