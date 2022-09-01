Dr. Michele Diaz-Arias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Diaz-Arias, MD
Overview of Dr. Michele Diaz-Arias, MD
Dr. Michele Diaz-Arias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Diaz-Arias works at
Dr. Diaz-Arias' Office Locations
Gastro Intestinal Associates210 Portland St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (312) 926-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to patient and orders tests pertinent to patients needs. Very easy to talk to unlike most doctors. Puts you at ease. Keeps your records safe and secure.
About Dr. Michele Diaz-Arias, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1427001080
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- Harry Truman Va Hosp
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz-Arias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz-Arias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz-Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Arias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.