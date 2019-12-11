Overview of Dr. Michele Domenick, MD

Dr. Michele Domenick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Domenick works at Surgical Associates, P.A in Dover, DE with other offices in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.