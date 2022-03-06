Dr. Michele Donato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Donato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Donato, MD
Dr. Michele Donato, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Donato's Office Locations
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 366-0479
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-2000Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with a very rare form of leukemia 5 years ago which required a stem cell transplant. I have been seeing Dr. Donato and her team ever since. She is wonderful. Always patient, positive, and willing to take the time to discuss things with you. She has a great 'bedside manner'. I sometimes meet with a Physician's Assistant and love them just as much. You couldn't ask for a better team.
About Dr. Michele Donato, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill U
- Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill U
- McGill University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donato has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Donato speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Donato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donato.
