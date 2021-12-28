Overview

Dr. Michele Friday, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Friday works at King's Daughters Health System in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.