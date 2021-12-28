Dr. Michele Friday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Friday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Friday, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
Dr. Friday works at
Locations
-
1
Bellefonte Heart Care1180 Saint Christopher Dr Ste 2, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 833-0144Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friday?
Excellent Care - Dr. Friday has been my physician for years. She not only treats my cardiology issues and she shows true "heart" to care for her patients. I'm so glad I found her. She also takes decisive action when she sees the need.
About Dr. Michele Friday, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750359857
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital North
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- St Michaels MC
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friday accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friday works at
Dr. Friday has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Friday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.