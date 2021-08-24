Dr. Michele Gadd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Gadd, MD
Overview of Dr. Michele Gadd, MD
Dr. Michele Gadd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Gadd's Office Locations
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8548Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Kaplan Joint Center2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-5540
3
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6060
4
Foundation Surgery8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 882-8375
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, compassionate, and skilled surgeon. Not only did she take the time and make sure I understood what was going on with my care, she gave me her cell phone number, she would answer me at 9pm on a Saturday night if I was having an issue with my breast abcess. She skillfully did an incision and draining so that once healed the scar should blend in with my areola and be almost invisible. I could not have asked for a better doctor.
About Dr. Michele Gadd, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
