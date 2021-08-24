See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Michele Gadd, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (29)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Gadd, MD

Dr. Michele Gadd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Dr. Gadd works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton, MA, Danvers, MA and Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gadd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-8548
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kaplan Joint Center
    2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-5540
  3. 3
    Cra Danvers Imaging LLC
    102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6060
  4. 4
    Foundation Surgery
    8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 882-8375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Salem Hospital
  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Amazing, compassionate, and skilled surgeon. Not only did she take the time and make sure I understood what was going on with my care, she gave me her cell phone number, she would answer me at 9pm on a Saturday night if I was having an issue with my breast abcess. She skillfully did an incision and draining so that once healed the scar should blend in with my areola and be almost invisible. I could not have asked for a better doctor.
    Jaime L Courtois — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Michele Gadd, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932178076
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Gadd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gadd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gadd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gadd has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

