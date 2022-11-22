See All Dermatologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Michele Gasiorowski, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (199)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michele Gasiorowski, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Free University of Brussels, Belgium - M.D..

Dr. Gasiorowski works at Greenwich Dermatology in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwich Dermatology
    40 W Elm St, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 993-6725

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment
Botox® Injection
CoolSculpting®
Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment
Botox® Injection
CoolSculpting®

Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
CoolTouch 3 Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
GentleLASE Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 199 ratings
Patient Ratings (199)
5 Star
(192)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 22, 2022
L. L. — Nov 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michele Gasiorowski, MD

  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Dutch, French and Italian
NPI Number
  • 1356444533
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Dermatology - Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York
Internship
  • Internal Medicine - Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York
Medical Education
  • Free University of Brussels, Belgium - M.D.
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michele Gasiorowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasiorowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gasiorowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gasiorowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gasiorowski works at Greenwich Dermatology in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Gasiorowski’s profile.

199 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasiorowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasiorowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasiorowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasiorowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

