Overview of Dr. Michele Gerber, MD

Dr. Michele Gerber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center



Dr. Gerber works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in Oceanside, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.