Dr. Michele Germain, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Forest Hills Medical Office9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0400
Dr. Germain delivered both my babies via C-section. The first was an emergency and if it hadn't been for her quick response, her expert hands and her caring manner my boy wouldn't be here. She delivered my fourth via scheduled c-section and she dedicated her time, her love and her attention to us. I would never change her and I will only allow Dr. Germain to deliver my children. I highly recommend her. I see a lot of people complaining about the wait time with her, I say it like this, when you are about to deliver your baby wouldn't you want Dr. Germain's FULL attention and not run out to the office to check on patients? She dedicates her time to all the delivering mothers, she doesn't rush and she doesn't get mad no matter how long it takes. My last visit she was there for 2 full days and delivered 3 babies back to back. I would definitely want a Doctor to give me her undivided attention, not to mention she came to see me in the hospital 2 times. The BEST!!!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Dr. Germain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Germain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Germain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germain.
