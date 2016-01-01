See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Michele Griffith, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michele Griffith, MD

Dr. Michele Griffith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Griffith works at Living Well Health & Wellness Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffith's Office Locations

    Living Well Health & Wellness Center
    8500 Andrew Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262 (704) 988-2572
    Nazer Pllc
    9815 Sam Furr Rd Ste J, Huntersville, NC 28078 (704) 946-8314

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypertension
Influenza (Flu)
Jock Itch
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michele Griffith, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093702557
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

