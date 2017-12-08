Dr. Michele Grodberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grodberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Grodberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Grodberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Grodberg works at
Locations
-
1
MGMD Dermatology106 Grand Ave Ste 330, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8884Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've an unusual reaction to a filler placed by another doctor. I saw Dr Grodberg who literally saved my face. She recommended an MD on L I participating in a study funded by the pharmaceutical company to investigate the cause of the reaction.. He began my treatment and she is continuing it in NJ. Very caring, an excellent clinician, (I'm an RN), and up to date on the latest procedures. I've had Exilis at her office and love the results. Highly recommended physician and practice.
About Dr. Michele Grodberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1225047038
Education & Certifications
- NYU Dept Of Dermatology
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Swarthmore College
