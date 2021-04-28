Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakakha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD
Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.
Nivatpumin Thasana MD9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 274-2005
Remarkably competent and professional. 2 healthy babies and total peace of mind through both pregnancies and deliveries. Can’t imagine going through the process with any other physician.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083646137
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Dr. Hakakha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakakha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakakha works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakakha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakakha.
