See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD

Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.

Dr. Hakakha works at NIVATPUMIN THASANA MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD
Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD
Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Megha Patel, DO
Dr. Megha Patel, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Hakakha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nivatpumin Thasana MD
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-2005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hakakha?

Apr 28, 2021
Remarkably competent and professional. 2 healthy babies and total peace of mind through both pregnancies and deliveries. Can’t imagine going through the process with any other physician.
Thomas Crecelius — Apr 28, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hakakha to family and friends

Dr. Hakakha's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hakakha

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD.

About Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083646137
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Hawaii At Manoa
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakakha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hakakha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hakakha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hakakha works at NIVATPUMIN THASANA MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hakakha’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakakha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakakha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakakha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakakha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michele Hakakha, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.