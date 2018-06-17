Overview

Dr. Michele Hamilton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hamilton works at California Heart Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.