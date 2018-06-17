Dr. Michele Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Hamilton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
California Heart Center8670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michele is the model of the type of doctor that is portrayed in movies. The caring individual who honestly cares about the patient. I still, after 8 years, remember her coming into my hospital room sitting on the bed to reassure me while waiting for a transplant
About Dr. Michele Hamilton, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
