Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD

Neurotology
3.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD

Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama - Birmingham AL and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Hargreaves works at Ent Specialists Of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malignant Otitis Externa, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hargreaves' Office Locations

    Ent Specialists Of North Florida
    4203 Belfort Rd Ste 340, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 880-0911
    Beaches Office
    1370 13th Ave S Ste 116, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 880-0911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457326472
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • University of Alabama - Birmingham AL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Hargreaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargreaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hargreaves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargreaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hargreaves has seen patients for Malignant Otitis Externa, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargreaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargreaves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargreaves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargreaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargreaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

