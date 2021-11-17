Overview of Dr. Michele Haughton, MD

Dr. Michele Haughton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Haughton works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Pap Smear and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.