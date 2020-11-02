See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD

Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.

Dr. Helfgott works at PPG Integrative Medicine in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Helfgott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkview Health System Inc.
    1234 E DuPont Rd Ste 3, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 425-5970
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Parkview Physician's Group
    11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 672-6590
  3. 3
    Ppg- Obgyn Fort Wayne
    11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 422-7455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Whitley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
STD Screening
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2020
    Loved her when she was an OBGYN, and love her as an Integrative Specialist. She was my Dr for 2 pregnancies, and now (16 years later) she is helping me with my diet and health. I have learned SO much, and feel TONS better. She takes SO much time to explain things and make sure I understand whet she is telling me.
    Michelle — Nov 02, 2020
    About Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Helfgott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helfgott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helfgott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helfgott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helfgott works at PPG Integrative Medicine in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Helfgott’s profile.

    Dr. Helfgott has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helfgott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Helfgott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helfgott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helfgott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helfgott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

